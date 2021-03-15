Illinois State Police investigating homicide in Gallatin Co.

HARRISBURG, Ill (WEHT) – Illinois State Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a rural part of Gallatin County.

Troopers say their help was requested Sunday by the Harrisburg Police Department to investigate the disappearance of a woman. The investigation led ISP to the 800 block of High Street in Eldorado, where they found evidence of a homicide.

Police say additional information led to the discovery of her body in a rural area north of Equality.

No further information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call ISP at 618-542-2171.

