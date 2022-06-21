PESOTUM, Ill. (WEHT) – One lucky Illinois State Police (ISP) canine will get his own protective vest!

ISP says K9 Odin will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Odin’s vest is sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.” Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

The news release says Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The body armor is U.S. made, custom fitted, and National Institute of Justice (NIJ) certified.

ISP says the program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. The press release says the charity organization accepts contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of 4 to 5 lbs., and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at this website, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.