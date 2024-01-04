HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is launching a public awareness campaign focused on reducing incidents involving road rage.

Officials say the new campaign, “Road Rage. Don’t Engage.” is designed to raise awareness about an increase in road rage incidents leading to violence, as well as educate the public on the signs of road rage and tips on how to prevent and handle these situations.

“Although road rage is nothing new, we’re seeing people react more aggressively and dangerously,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The message is simple – if you see or become part of a road rage situation, don’t engage. That extra car length you gain by cutting someone off, or arriving 10 seconds earlier by tailgating another person, is not worth your life.”

According to an AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety study, when drivers explained why they became violent, the reasons were often trivial, such as the other driver wouldn’t let them pass or they kept tailgating. Almost 80% of drivers reported aggressive behaviors while driving, including speeding and following other vehicles too closely.

Officials say road rage is anger and frustration caused by the stress of driving in a motor vehicle. Some of the most common signs of road rage and aggressive driving are:

Following too closely or tailgating

Improper or erratic lane changing

Illegally driving on the shoulder of the road (emergency lane), in a ditch/median, or on sidewalk

Passing where prohibited

Failure to yield right of way

Failure to obey traffic laws, signs, and devices

Failure to yield to emergency personnel and construction zone speed limits

Failure to signal

Driving too fast for conditions or in excess of posted speed limit or racing

Making an improper turn

ISP reminds the public that when it comes to aggressive drivers and road rage, don’t engage. The following are tips on how to avoid being the victim of road rage:

If you are in the left lane and someone wants to pass, move to your right and allow them to pass

When merging, make sure you have plenty of room and use your turn signal

If someone cuts you off, slow down and give them room to merge into your lane

If a speeding driver is tailgating you, safely change lanes when able

Making gestures might anger the other driver; create distance and avoid confrontation

If another driver is acting angry, don’t make eye contact

ISP says if anyone is the victim of road rage or believe a driver is following or harassing them, call 911 and/or go to the nearest police department to report it.