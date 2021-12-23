Illinois State Police remind the public about Scott’s Law Day

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) would like to send out a reminder as it pertains to Scott’s Law, also known as the “Move Over” law.

When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights on, drivers are required to slow down and move over. December 23 of each year is designated as Scott’s Law Day. The Move Over Law was enacted in 2002 in memory of Lt. Scott Gillen of the Chicago Fire Department who was struck and killed on Dec. 23, 2000, by an intoxicated driver on the Dan Ryan Expressway while assisting at a crash scene.

In the last five years, ISP has seen more crashes involving Scott’s Law. In 2021, there have been a total of 22 ISP squad cars that have been hit by other drivers, and 13 police officers have become injured as a result. An individual who violates this law commits a business offense and faces a fine of at least $250 or at most $10,000 for a first offense. If an injury comes from the law violation, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a period between six months to two years.

“True winter weather road conditions have yet to reach Illinois,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “It is everyone`s responsibility to pay attention to the road and drive responsibly. Our Troopers are out there making sure those people stuck on the side of the road are safe, so please protect the troopers that are trying to protect you,” he concluded.