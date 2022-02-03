Illinois State Police squad cars struck in crashes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Three Illinois State Police (ISP) squad cars were involved in traffic crashes on February 3, 2022. Two squad cars were struck near Pesotum in separate incidents and another was struck near Lockport.

The first squad car was struck around 2:00 a.m. near Pesotum. A trooper was handling a crash on the right shoulder of eastbound Interstate 74 near mile post 188. A truck tractor semitrailer sideswiped the ISP squad car as the squad car was stationary with its emergency lights activated.

The driver of the truck tractor semitrailer 30-year-old male from Trenton, NJ Leonard Smith, nor state trooper was injured according to a police spokesperson. The police spokesperson added Smith was cited for Driving Too Fast for Conditions.

The crash at Lockport was a Move Over Law incident that occurred around 5:20 a.m. The trooper was conducting traffic control for a tow truck in the right lane of westbound Interstate 80 near mile post 139.

A red Mazda failed to yield to the tow truck and slid on the roadway striking the rear end of the ISP squad car. The marked squad car was stationary with all of its emergency lights activated.

According to a police spokesperson, the driver of the Mazda nor the Trooper were injured in the crash. They said the driver of the Mazda was cited for Driving Too Fast for Conditions, Improper Lane Usage, and Scott’s Law Violation.

The other incident in Pesotum occurred around 10:00 am as the troopers were traveling westbound on Interstate 74 at mile post 203. A blue Volkswagen Passat traveling westbound struck the rear end of the ISP squad car.

A police spokesperson said that the Volkswagen driver nor trooper were injured in the crash. The spokesperson said that the crash is still under investigation.

“During inclement weather, obeying Scott’s Law is even more important,” stated ISP Director

Brendan F. Kelly. He continued, “As the officers of the Illinois State Police (ISP) continue to

put their lives on the line, we ask you, the motoring public, to help them out by Slowing Down

and Moving Over while they do their jobs.”

Four ISP squad cars have been struck in relation to the Move Over Law and two troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes this year. The ISP reminds the public of the requirements of “Scott’s Law” or the Move Over Law.

Drivers are required to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated. Transgressors of Scott’s Law commit a business offense and face a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense.

Transgressors of “Scott’s Law” will have their driver’s license suspended between six months and two years if injuries to another person occur. Additional information can be found at the following link: https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapJournal/index.html?appid=21430274bef64fc5a19d8dcc191ff3f8





