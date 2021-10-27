Illinois State Police to step up enforcement on Halloween to scare away “zombie drivers”

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies throughout the state are warning motorists about the frightful consequences of impaired driving.

“Driving impaired on Halloween is like running up the stairs to flee the monster in a horror movie – it’s never a good idea,” said Cynthia Watters, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “If impairing substances will be part of your spooky season celebration, plan ahead for a sober ride home.”

According to provisional IDOT data, 1,029 people have died in crashes in Illinois through Oct. 20. They say that’s an increase of 84 deaths from the same time a year ago.

“On Halloween, have lots of skele-fun, but remember, impaired driving is scary,” said ISP Director Brendan Kelly. “Don’t ghost your responsibilities: Designate a sober driver.”

Officials tell us that the stepped-up enforcement effort over Halloween is aimed at saving lives by keeping impaired drivers off the roads.

If you plan to scare up a good time this Halloween, ISP urges you to consider these tips:

• Designate a sober driver, call a cab, use a ride-sharing service, take mass transit or call a

sober friend or family member to get home safely.

• Use your community’s designated driver program, if available.

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, pull over and dial 911 immediately.

• If you see an impaired person about to drive, take their keys and help them get home

safely.

• Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears a seat belt and children are safely secured in

an appropriate child safety seat.