Illinois stuck in Phase 4 of reopening plan

Ill. (WEHT) — With the number of vaccinations declining, the state of Illinois is left in phase 4 of its reopening plan.

The state is trying to move into the bridge phase, which is the final step before being fully reopened.

In the bridge phase, fully vaccinated people would not count against capacity limits, which would be expanded.

Hospitalizations are down, but there aren’t enough shots going into arms – especially in younger residents, where cases are on the rise.

“Now over the past two to three weeks, we have seen a slight uptick. Not a big surge, but more than I’d like to see in people who weren’t vaccinated and who are getting the variant,” Marc Shelton with the HSHS Hospital said.

Health officials say they understand the recent reluctance to get vaccinated, but they hope loosened restrictions announced by the CDC encourage people to get the vaccine.

(This story was originally published April 28, 2021)