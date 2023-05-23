RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One teen is dead and another severely injured following a dirt bike vs pickup truck crash in Richland County.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Chestnut and Jasper Streets in Calhoun, Illinois.

Investigating troopers found a Honda CRF250, driven by a West Salem 15-year-old and carrying a 13-year-old passenger from Olney, was headed westbound on E. Chestnut St. when the driver failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with Jasper St.

The dirt bike was then hit by a Ford F150 pickup truck headed northbound on Jasper St.; the truck had the right of way at the intersection. The crash killed the 15-year-old driver of the dirt bike, whose name has not been released pending familial notification. Police said he was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 13-year-old passenger from Olney, Illinois was flown by helicopter to a regional hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The truck was occupied by three people, including two children; all three were uninjured in the crash.

Illinois State Police said no further information is available at this time.