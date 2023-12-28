HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A new law signed earlier this year will ban the use of e-cigarettes in indoor public spaces in Illinois beginning on January 1.

House Bill 1540, sponsored in the House by Representative Camille Lilly and in the Senate by Senator Julie Morrison, adds electronic smoking devices to the list of items prohibited for public indoor use under the Smoke Free Illinois Act that was enacted in 2008. When the new law takes effect, electronic cigarette devices will be banned from indoor public spaces and within 15 feet of a public entrance.

“E-cigarettes contain nicotine and other chemicals which can be harmful to both those who use them and those who are exposed to them,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “Just like smoking, vaping can lead to lung damage and nicotine addiction. We applaud the General Assembly and Gov. Pritzker for their leadership to ensure that public spaces in Illinois are safe, clean environments for everyone.”