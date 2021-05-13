Illinois to move to Bridge Phase on Friday

ILLINOIS (WEHT) As part of Illinois reopening plan, the state will move into the Bridge Phase on Friday. It’s a 28-day period that the state needs to move through without a spike in cases before Pritzker fully reopens the state.

The new phase comes with increased capacity limits for businesses across the board. There will be expanded capacity limits for businesses, dining, offices, events, conferences and gatherings. Barring any significant reversals in key COVID-19 statewide indicators, including increasing hospitalizations, Illinois could enter Phase 5 as soon as June 11.

More than 10.3 million vaccine doses have been administered to Illinoisans. Doctors’ offices are starting to administer vaccine to their patients. Beginning Thursday, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available to youth ages 12 through 17 years. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for those 18 years of age and older.