ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois is close to opening its second wave of rent relief through the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

The program is meant to help people with payments that stacked up throughout the eviction moratorium. Meanwhile, counties are using federal money to help people take care of their monthly payment.

The CDC’s eviction moratorium goes through the end of summer. The State’s second round of rent relief opens Monday morning. Tenants will be able to apply until July 18.