SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — The Illinois State Police are warning of potential traffic issues caused by trucker convoys.

Police say they learned about a planned event set Saturday, Feb. 26 through Saturday, March 5, where truck drivers plan to “convoy”, causing traffic issues and possibly crashes.

“Though the Illinois State Police respects the rights of citizens to express their opinions in a lawful manner, there is great concern with any event that is designed to impede or block the normal and reasonable movement of traffic,” says Illinois State Police Division of Patrol Colonel Margaret McGreal.

She continues, saying, “Traffic backups are a major contributing cause to traffic crashes which lead to property damage, personal injury, and even death. A planned event designed to impede normal traffic flow is dangerous to the innocent motoring public.”

McGreal says those who participate will be held liable for traffic crashes occurring as a result of their actions. The Illinois State Police urges all motorists to abide by traffic laws for the safety of all.