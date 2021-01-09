Illinois, US team up to manage, sustain vast forest lands

In this April 9, 2013 photo, majestic rock formations attract outdoor enthusiasts, tourists, climbers and backpackers at Garden of the Gods Wilderness Area near Herod, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Federal and state land managers have signed an agreement to cooperate on vast forest lands in Illinois.

The agreement signed this past week was between the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service. It establishes a system for the two agencies to collaborate on forest management and mutual goals in tackling challenges facing communities, landscapes and natural resources.

IDNR Director Colleen Callahan and Forest Service chief Vicki Christiansen said land managers in Illinois face multiple challenges including managing catastrophic storms, droughts, flooding, insect and disease outbreaks, invasive species and increasing public use.

(This story was originally published on January 9, 2021)

