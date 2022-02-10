SPRINGFIELD – A historical marker will be erected later this year at the Old State Capitol to commemorate Barack Obama’s 2007 and 2008 presidential campaign announcements from the building’s lawn.

According to a press release from Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Old State Capitol Foundation and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced the plan February 10, the 15th anniversary of Obama’s February 10, 2007, announcement in Springfield that he would seek the presidency. He went on to make history as the first African American elected president of the United States and the fourth Illinoisan elected to the office.

“From his official presidential announcement to his service in the Statehouse, President Obama’s legacy of leadership began with his service to the people of Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This marker of Obama’s historic announcement at the Old State Capitol will ensure his story will forever be a part of Illinois’ history. And alongside the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, this marker brings another presidential monument to Springfield, fostering tourism from visitors near and far alike.”

“Thousands of people came out on that cold, wintry day 15 years ago to hear Barack Obama’s historic announcement,” said David Joens, president of the Old State Capitol Foundation. “He chose to announce his candidacy at the Old State Capitol because of its historic ties to Abraham Lincoln, but he was also making history himself. That history needs to be recognized, and a permanent marker will do that.”

“Barack Obama’s historic announcements from the Old State Capitol were significant events in Illinois history, and it’s entirely appropriate that we pause today to reflect on their importance during Black History Month,” said Colleen Callahan, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.