Illinoisans are getting a tax delay due to storms

Workers use equipment to remove a section of roof left on a heavily damaged Amazon fulfillment center Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. The a large section of the roof of the building was ripped off and walls collapsed when a strong storms moved through area Friday night. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The road to recovery continues in Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Revenue have extended the tax deadline for tornado victims. Anyone who was impacted by the tornadoes now has until May 16 to file their taxes and make income tax payments. Plus, there are no penalties for anyone who files late. Taxpayers must notify the Department of Revenue by email if they plan on delaying their taxes. People are urged to be sure to include their name, mailing address, and estimate of when they believe they can file or pay their taxes.

If someone is filing a return through the mail, they must be sure to write “Tornado-December 2021” on top of their return in red.