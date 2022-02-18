SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding Illinoisans that they can renew their license plate sticker online at ilsos.gov. Drivers should print their receipt and keep that receipt in their vehicle to comply with Illinois law. Law allows motorists to print receipt of purchase for soon-to-expire stickers.

“This is a consumer friendly initiative that encourages online transactions with my office,” said White. “Many customers visit our Driver Services facilities to buy their stickers the week before they are set to expire. I am reminding the public that they can make the same transaction online, and use their receipt as proof of up-to-date registration and compliance.”

Drivers are allowed to drive without an up-to-date vehicle renewal sticker on their license plate as long as they have the receipt from the Secretary of State showing that they bought the sticker before expiration. The receipt is valid for up to 30 days from the expiration of the previous registration sticker’s date.

209,844 customers last year purchased license plate renewal stickers during the last seven days in February. 87,520 of this total purchased their license plate sticker online.

White initiated Public Act 98-1103 that took effect on Jan. 1, 2015 to further encourage online transactions.