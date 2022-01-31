In Illinois, 1099-G tax forms are now available

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) – 1099-G tax forms are now available for people who received unemployment insurance (UI) benefits in 2021, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced January 31.

People who collected UI benefits last year need the 1099-G tax form from IDES to complete their state and federal tax returns. Also called Form 1099-G, Certain Government Payments, this form is necessary for individuals who received state or federal UI benefits. This includes people who received regular UI benefits and/or benefits under the expired federal pandemic relief programs, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Lost Wages Assistance (LWA), Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), and state Extended Benefits (EB).

People who chose to get their 1099-G tax form electronically have received an email notification with instructions to access the form from their IDES account. People who chose not to receive their 1099-G tax form electronically will receive a paper form through regular mail. All people may also access and print their 1099-G tax form online by logging into their IDES account or calling Tele-Serve at (312) 338-4337. People can also access their last seven years of 1099-G tax forms through their online account. Please note that all IDES online accounts require ILogin verification.

More information about the 1099-G tax form can be found at this website or at the IRS website. People who have questions about their 1099-G tax form can contact the Department at (800) 244-5631. With questions about tax filing, please call the IRS at (800) 829-1040 or visit the IRS website.