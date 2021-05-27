Increase in reported online child exploitation cases in Illinois

(WEHT) – There’s an increase in the number of reported online child exploitation cases. The director of the Illinois State Police joined the state’s attorney general to highlight those concerns.

Those two agencies are part of a task-force aimed at investigating and preventing online cases. The number of cases for the task force has jumped 16-percent in 2021.

“It could include someone asking someone to be a boyfriend or girlfriend online,” says Christine Feller, a task force analyst, “It could also be somebody asking somebody to make a new account. That could be a red flag.”

Experts say parents should keep in regular communication with their kids about what they are doing online and encourage them to only talk to people they know.