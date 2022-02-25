ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Officials say the Illinois indoor mask requirement will end February 28 due to the continued decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and the increase in available ICU beds.

According to a statement from Governor JB Pritzker’s office, more than 8 million people in Illinois are fully vaccinated with an average of approximately 16,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered each day. Governor Pritzker said in the statement that hospitals are much better positioned to handle emergencies and more than half of all eligible adults have been boosted.

“As individuals, I encourage everyone to make the best choices going forward to protect your health, along with that of your family and community,” said Governor Pritzker, “and most importantly to treat each other with kindness and compassion.”

Masks will still be required at healthcare facilities, congregate settings, long term care facilities, daycare settings and anywhere they are federally mandated such as on public transit. Private businesses and municipalities may choose to implement their own masking requirements.