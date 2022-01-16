Inmate allowed to attend funeral doesn’t return to jail

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a suburban Chicago inmate who was allowed to leave jail to attend a family member’s funeral but did not return.

An arrest warrant was for 23-year-old Bruce T. Berrier after he left DuPage County Jail on Tuesday at 8 a.m. A judge granted his request to attend a memorial service, interment and family lunch.

Documents say he was supposed to return to the jail by 2 p.m. Police found his ankle monitor at Arlington Cemetery in Elmhurst. Berrier pleaded guilty to gun charges in July 2021 and was sentenced to ten years in prison.

