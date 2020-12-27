Illinois State Police looking for missing woman

UPDATE: Dena Lynn French has been found.

SHAWNEETOWN, Ill. (WEHT) – Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Shawneetown Police Department says 56-year-old Dena Lynn French was last seen leaving her residence at 11:35 on the morning of December 27th.

She has brown hair, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 114 pounds.

Authorities believe she is driving a white 2016 Kia Optima sedan with Kentucky license plate AHW237.

Police say French has a condition that puts her in danger.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Dena Lynn French should contact the Shawneetown Police Department at: (618) 269-3018.

(This story was originally published on December 27, 2020)

