CHICAGO, Ill. (WEHT) – On February 16 through 17, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) contacted Illinois State Police (ISP) for help launching an Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert, ISP said.

ISP says Anthony King Jr., 39, was last observed wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. ISP says King was last seen at the corner of 115th Street and I-57 in Chicago at 8:00 a.m. on February 16. ISP says King was last witnessed driving a black Volkswagen Jetta with an Indiana license plate that reads KINGGUS. ISP says King has a condition that puts him in danger.

ISP requests that anyone who has any information should contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8210, or 911.