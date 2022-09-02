HARRISBURG, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) has released information on a four vehicle fatal traffic crash that happened on September 1, around 4:45 p.m.

According to ISP’s preliminary report, Michael J. Woolley, 50, from Forney, TX, was traveling southbound on US Route 45 near Feazel Road. Police say, Christopher L. Price, 71, from Jonesboro, AR, Elizabeth J. Cooley-Questelle, 44, from Harrisburg, IL, and Tony W. King, 35, from Franklin, IN, were all traveling northbound in the same location.

ISP says for an unknown reason, Woolley swerved into the northbound lane, sideswiped Price and Cooley, and struck King head-on. Police say Woolley was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Officers say Woolley is the only fatality at this time, and King was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say Price and Cooley-Questelle are not injured.

Police say this crash remains under investigation, and no more information is available at this time.