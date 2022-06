ELDORADO, Ill (WEHT) – Illinois State Police along with the Eldorado Police Department have issued an endangered missing person advisory for 92-year-old James Coomes of Eldorado.

Coomes was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and is believed to be driving a white 2017 Lexus with Illinois plates. He is described as five-feet five-inches tall with gray hair and glasses.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Illinois State Police.