ILLINOIS – Illinois State Police is offering Rapid Deployment train-the-trainer courses to local law enforcement officers across Illinois to prevent active shooter situations.

ISP describes Rapid Deployment training as a set of tactics designed to maximize officer safety and provide officers with the skill sets needed to quickly handle active shooter situations. The training would teach future instructors how to set up exercises and scenario-based training and provide framework for deployment so officers from many different agencies can more easily work together.

“Both state and local law enforcement officers are the first on scene in active shooter situations and need to be ready to take action, stop the killer, and save lives,” said ISP Director, Brendan F. Kelly. “Our goal is to share our expertise and provide the best training possible to law enforcement so officers across Illinois have the skills needed to quickly and safely resolve these situations.”

To date, ISP has certified 118 local law enforcement officers as Rapid Deployment instructors who are able to train officers in their own agency.