ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) has some advice for people who choose to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with some alcohol.

“If you’re tipping a pot of golden beer hoping the luck of the Irish will save you from getting a DUI, you’re sadly mistaken,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The brave men and women of the ISP have partnered with IDOT and local law enforcement officers from across the state to hold the line in our quest to protect the people of Illinois from impaired drivers. You won’t even need a four-leafed-clover if you’re making good choices by either staying home or designating a sober driver.”

The St. Patrick’s Day enforcement effort runs from March 11 through March 18, says a press release from Illinois. Throughout this time, ISP and local law enforcement will be doing roadside safety checks, seat belt zones and patrols to enforce DUI, seat belt, speeding, distracted driving and other traffic laws, says Illinois.

Here are some tips from ISP, according to the press release from the state of Illinois:

If hosting a party…

Hosts can be held liable and can be prosecuted if someone they served is involved in an impaired driving crash.

All guests must designate their sober drivers in advance or help arrange ride sharing with other sober drivers.

Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Keep information on cabs or ride-sharing services handy. Take keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving impaired.

If attending a party…