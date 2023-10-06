HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Illinois State Police say a two-vehicle crash involved an ISP trooper when they state another motorist failed to move over and hit the trooper’s car on Interstate 94 in Cook County.

At 10:02 p.m. Thursday night, ISP states one trooper was attempting to make a traffic stop on a stolen black Dodge Charger when the driver fled onto the right shoulder and hit another trooper’s car that was stationary with the emergency lights activated during a separate traffic stop.

ISP says the Charger overturned and three occupants fled on foot, but none were arrested at this time. ISP also says the trooper that was hit was inside the car but refused medical attention.

ISP states this is the 16th crash involving Scott’s Law so far this year where a driver has failed to move over and slow down approaching a vehicle or any vehicle with the emergency lights activated.