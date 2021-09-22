ISU students concerned after attempted kidnapping rumors

ILLINOIS – There were rumors of attempted abductions on and near the Illinois State University campus last week.

While the claims were unfounded, many students now say they are telling their friends not to walk alone at night. Campus police say there are options for people feeling unsafe traveling across campus alone.

One program ISU Police oversee is Students on Patrol or STOP. The program allows students to apply and be trained to patrol the campus in pairs. They’re then available to walk with students to their destinations, and look for hazards across the campus.

Besides the STOP program, students can also use the Safe Redbirds app to request a safe walk around campus. Blue Light Emergency Stations around campus can also be used to get into direct contact with police.