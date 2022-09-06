ILLINOIS (WEHT) – A press release sent out by the state of Illinois went over a list of items they recommend people put into an emergency kit.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said, “It could be a matter of life or death because if you need to evacuate within minutes, you will need that kit packed and ready to go.”

A news release says items to include in an emergency kit are:

  • Water – one gallon per person per day for three days.
  • Non-perishable food – three-day supply or ready-to-eat canned or other foods that require no refrigeration or cooking, non-electric can opener, utility knife.
  • Flashlight with extra batteries.
  • First aid kit.
  • Battery-operated radio with extra batteries.
  • Extra battery/external charger for cell phone.
  • Copies of important family documents stored in a waterproof bag or container, cash.
  • Face coverings for all family members.
  • Hand sanitizer/disinfecting wipes.

The full emergency supply checklist can be found here.