ILLINOIS (WEHT) – A press release sent out by the state of Illinois went over a list of items they recommend people put into an emergency kit.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said, “It could be a matter of life or death because if you need to evacuate within minutes, you will need that kit packed and ready to go.”

A news release says items to include in an emergency kit are:

Water – one gallon per person per day for three days.

Non-perishable food – three-day supply or ready-to-eat canned or other foods that require no refrigeration or cooking, non-electric can opener, utility knife.

Flashlight with extra batteries.

First aid kit.

Battery-operated radio with extra batteries.

Extra battery/external charger for cell phone.

Copies of important family documents stored in a waterproof bag or container, cash.

Face coverings for all family members.

Hand sanitizer/disinfecting wipes.

The full emergency supply checklist can be found here.