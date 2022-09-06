ILLINOIS (WEHT) – A press release sent out by the state of Illinois went over a list of items they recommend people put into an emergency kit.
Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said, “It could be a matter of life or death because if you need to evacuate within minutes, you will need that kit packed and ready to go.”
A news release says items to include in an emergency kit are:
- Water – one gallon per person per day for three days.
- Non-perishable food – three-day supply or ready-to-eat canned or other foods that require no refrigeration or cooking, non-electric can opener, utility knife.
- Flashlight with extra batteries.
- First aid kit.
- Battery-operated radio with extra batteries.
- Extra battery/external charger for cell phone.
- Copies of important family documents stored in a waterproof bag or container, cash.
- Face coverings for all family members.
- Hand sanitizer/disinfecting wipes.
The full emergency supply checklist can be found here.