It’s Community Risk Reduction week in Illinois – watch out for fires!

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) – According to a press release from the state of Illinois, the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) announced Governor JB Pritzker has declared the week of January 17 through January 23 Community Risk Reduction (CRR) Week in Illinois.

According to a press release from the state of Illinois, the focus of the week will be on the five "E's" of CRR: Education, Engineering, Enforcement, Economic Incentive and Emergency Response. Absolutely any fire department or community within the state of Illinois can use CRR concepts to identify fire risks in their communities and start to plan how to reduce those risks.

The mission of the taskforce is to emphasize the importance of risk reduction in Illinois by inspiring community ownership and providing coordinated resources. Currently, the taskforce is doing a statewide risk assessment that will identify specific risks and help provide a better approach to the minimization of those risks across the state. More information about CRR can be found on either this website or through their Facebook.

“The establishment of the State of Illinois Community Risk Reduction Taskforce is a step toward a safer Illinois and a way to help reduce the stress on the Illinois Fire Service through the identification of risks and finding ways to do targeted mitigation,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez. For more information on CRR Week please visit this website.