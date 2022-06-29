HARRISBURG, Ill. (WEHT) – A night of jazz, art and wine at the Southeastern Illinois College (SIC) raised $13,000 for scholarships and student support. Jazz under the Stars was held at the Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art and Terrace on June 25.

Nearly 90 people attended the event. Every dollar raised by the event will be doubled by a federal Title III grant.

“We enjoyed the beautiful art, the music, and the delicious hors d’ oeuvres made by Chef Michael,” said Debbie Shroyer, Banking Center Manager at Banterra Bank in Eldorado. “It was a beautiful night, and we all had a great time. Banterra is happy to support local higher education for the young people of our area.”

The first band of the evening was Bulldog Blues with musicians Landon Gates of Harrisburg on trumpet, Zach Mitchell of Harrisburg on keyboard, Seth Martineau of Harrisburg on drums and Austin Fones of Marion on bass. Gates, Mitchell, and Martineau attended SIC.

Bulldog Blues perform at Jazz under the Stars

The Louis Pettinelli Jazz Quartet was the headlining band for the evening. Food was provided by Chef Michael Intravaia of the SIC Falcon Bistro, and wine tastings and a cash bar were provided by Morello’s Restaurant.

The museum had three exhibits open during the event: Works of Nature in the Main Gallery, The Works of Sarah Capps in the West Gallery and selections from the permanent art collection.

“We have heard some good feedback from those in attendance who loved the music, food and ambiance, but perhaps not the temperatures!” said event committee member and Executive Director of Marketing & Public Relations, Angela Wilson. “We are looking at a potential fall date for 2023. We appreciate everyone who attended, sponsored, donated, and bid on items to make this new event a fundraising success.”

Sponsors that funded the event were Banterra Bank, Expressway Chevrolet Buick GMC, Southern Illinois Healthcare, Pepsi Mid-America, Ferrell Hospital, Legence Bank, State Representative Patrick Windhorst, WLC Management and Kemper CPA.

A number of local silent auction sponsors contributed to the event including Applebees, Auto Trim Mart, SIC Bookstore, Cape Air, Dillards, Eldorado High School, Ferrell Hospital Auxiliary, Girls in the Garage, Harrisburg High School, Healy Farms, The Hills, Home Depot, The Hub, Integrated Heath, Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville, Little Tractor and Equipment, Shawnee Communications, Showplace Cinemas, Brandon Smith of 3Ten Designs, Texas Roadhouse, Shelia Threet, Walmart, SIC Welding, Ella York, Kendra Zirkelbach, and more.

More information about events, giving or the SIC Foundation can be found by visiting sic.edu/foundation, calling (618) 252-5400, ext. 2106 or emailing giving@sic.edu.