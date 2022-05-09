DU QUOIN, Ill. (WEHT) – That guy who likes to classify rednecks is coming to the state of Illinois on September 2. Grammy award nominee and bestselling author Jeff Foxworthy was named as a headliner with other acts for the Du Quoin State Fair.

The Du Quoin State Fair announced six acts scheduled to perform at the Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand. The grandstand will play host to everything from country to hip hop to the largest selling comedy recording-artist of all time.

Fairgoers can start planning their trip to the 100th anniversary of the Du Quoin State Fair when tickets go on sale May 19. The fair will also feature Harness Racing and the ARCA and USAC races.

Foxworthy is known for his redneck jokes but his act goes well beyond that. Foxworthy explores the humor in everyday family interaction and human nature. It is a show everyone in the family can enjoy.

Cole Swindell will kick things off on the grandstand stage on August 27. The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist recently released his smash single “Never Say Never”, a follow-up to his number one hit “Single Saturday Night”. Singer/songwriter Ashley Cooke and fellow Georgia Southern alum Dylan Marlowe will open for Swindell.

Get out your Beanie Babies collection and tight roll your jeans! I Love the 90’s Tour featuring Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Young MC and Rob Base will headline the grandstand August 28. Sounds of “This is How We Do It”, “Funky Cold Medina”, “Bust a Move” and “It Takes Two” will take fairgoers back in time.

August 29 will feature Randy Houser. The singer/songwriter just released his first new album in three years “Note to Self”. Houser will perform hits like his top 5 smash “Like a Cowboy” and number one hit “How Country Feels”. Opening for Houser will be Murphy 500.

Current Billboard Award nominee artist Jordan Davis takes the stage on August 30. Davis first broke through with his 2018 Gold-certified debut album “Home State”, which featured three consecutive number ones. Most recently the singer/songwriter scored four ACM nominations, including Song of the Year for his hit “Buy Dirt”.

Chase Rice will perform on the grandstand stage on August 31. Rice is known for chart-toppers “Eyes On You” and “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” plus Platinum-certified hits “Ready Set Roll” and “Lonely If You Are”.

“With 2022 being the 100th anniversary of the Du Quoin State Fair, it was important for us to bring world-class entertainment to the grandstand,” said Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross. “So many memories of the fair are tied to shows fairgoers have seen on these historic grounds. We hope this diverse lineup will provide an opportunity for more memories to be made.”

Tickets to announced Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand shows can be purchased starting May 19 at the Du Quoin Grandstand box office at 10am and through Ticketmaster at noon. Here is the complete schedule:

August 26: Harness Racing.

August 27: Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe.

August 28: I Love the 90’s: Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Rob Base and Young MC.

August 29: Randy Houser with Murphy 500.

August 30: Jordan Davis with to be determined (TBD).

August 31: Chase Rice with TBD.

September 1: TBD.

September 2: Jeff Foxworthy.

September 3: ARCA Races.

September 4: USAC Races.

The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 26-September 5. Admission to the fair is free. Parking is $15 for Gate 1 and $10 for all other gates.

