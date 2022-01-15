Judge under fire for tossing conviction sent to small claims

Judge Robert Adrian presides over court on Aug. 26, 2020, in Adams County, Ill. Adrian, who found an 18-year-old man guilty of sexual assaulting a 16-year-old girl, has come under fire after he later threw out the conviction this month, saying the 148 days the man spent in jail was punishment enough. (Jake Shane/Quincy Herald-Whig via AP)

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — A judge in western Illinois who sparked outrage when he threw out the sexual assault conviction of an 18-year-old man is no longer presiding over a criminal court docket.

The (Quincy) Herald-Whig reports an administrative order filed Thursday by Chief Judge Frank McCartney of the Eighth Judicial Circuit assigned Adams County Judge Robert Adrian to small claims, legal matters and probate dockets and other civil cases, effective immediately.

Adrian had originally found Drew Clinton guilty in October of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, but later tossed the conviction to avoid giving Clinton the mandatory minimum sentence of four years in prison. Adrian said the 148 days Clinton spent in jail was punishment enough.