ILLINOIS (WEHT) – When you’re putting those fall or Halloween decorations up this year, Illinois officials ask to make sure those decorations aren’t anywhere near a heat source.

“Halloween is an exciting time for many and keeping fire safety in mind is just as important as picking out that perfect costume. Introducing dried vegetation and other decorations into our homes increases the risk for an accidental fire,” said Acting Illinois State Fire Marshal Dale Simpson. “Consider using glow sticks or battery powered candles in your jack-o-lanterns to reduce the chances of an accidental fire occurring.”

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, each year from 2017 to 2019, an estimated average of 9,200 fires were reported to fire departments in the United States over a three-day period around Halloween. The National Fire Protection Association reports that decorations were the first thing to catch fire in roughly 800 reported home fires each year. Officials say more than two of every five of these fires happened because the decorations were too close to a heat source, such as a candle or hot equipment.

Officials offer the following safety tips: