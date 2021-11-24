Lawmaker pushes to eliminate some teacher tests in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – An Illinois state lawmaker is looking at eliminating a test teachers take to get their license.

State Representative Sue Scherer, a former teacher, is targeting the edTPA test. She says it’s redundant because it just makes prospective teachers take all of the hard work they did during residencies and student teaching and make them replicate it during a high stress test.

Scherer believes if the test is eliminated, many more people will make their way to teaching. The test is actually not being administered right now in the state because of the pandemic. Scherer said if the test doesn’t need to be taken now, why should it in the future?