Lawmakers outraged over prison releases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) – Illinois republicans are accusing Governor J.B. Pritzker of using “shady tactics” to appoint members to the State Prisoner Review Board.

Senate republicans are unhappy with controversial parolees, including the release of five convicted murderers. Two were found guilty of killing police officers in the 60’s and 70’s. One of them was sentenced to 1,000 years.

Republicans are trying to tie the release of prisoners to the recent rise in crime in Illinois. Some lawmakers are accusing Pritzker of withdrawing their prison review board appointment right before their senate hearing and then re-appointing them to the board once that window has passed.

The Governor’s Office says that is routine practice for appointees to be withdrawn so the senate has more time to consider them.