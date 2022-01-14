Lawyer upset after Cook County judge, other attorneys caught on hot mic making disparaging comments

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge and two Cook County assistant state’s attorneys were caught on a hot mic allegedly engaged in an inappropriate conversation regarding a high-profile attorney who was in court earlier this week.

Jennifer Bonjean, a lawyer based primarily in New York, was involved earlier this week in court proceedings in Cook County.

Bonjean said Cook County judge William Raines has been presiding over the case for the last 18 months. After things had wrapped up for the day, it seemed a YouTube livestream was still rolling and comments were caught on a hot mic.

Bonjean told WGN News Raines started chatting about her with two Cook County prosecutors and a Cook County assistant public defender.

Bonjean said Raines said, “‘Did you see her going nuts, glasses off, fingers through her hair … It’s insane.'” Bonjean said. “The biggest problem comes when he says ‘Can you imagine waking up next to her every day? Oh my God.’”

Amid the remarks, she said assistant state’s attorney Susie Bucaro then chimed in.

Bonjean said Bucaro then said, “’There would be a number of things wrong in my life if I was waking up next to her every day.’” Bonjean said Raines then responded, “’I couldn’t have a visual on that if you paid me.'”

Bonjean said comments were also made about Bonjean’s colleague.

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx issued a statement to WGN News that said, “The behavior exhibited by Assistant State’s Attorneys (ASA) is unacceptable and runs counter to the values of this administration. Their actions reflect poorly on the work of our office and the entire criminal justice system. State’s Attorney Foxx has spoken directly with both ASAs and as a personnel matter, this will be addressed appropriately. “

Bonjean said she received an apology from Foxx and the prosecutors, but not from Raines.

On Thursday, a motion was granted to have whatever was said on the livestream preserved. Bonjean plans on making a complaint to the Judicial Inquiry Board.

“He should not be presiding over things as important as criminal court proceedings where people’s lives hang in the balance,” Bonjean said.

A spokesperson for Cook County’s Chief Judges Office said they cannot comment on pending cases but confirmed Raines has recused himself from the case.