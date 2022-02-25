SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Hunters in Illinois might be disappointed compared to last season. A total of 147,004 deer were harvested during all 2021-2022 archery and firearm seasons that concluded Jan. 16.

The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 162,752 deer in 2020-2021. Hunters took 43.75% does and 56.25% males during the 2021-2022 deer seasons.

Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 67,637 deer during the season that began Oct. 1 and concluded Jan. 16. The total archery harvest during the 2020-2021 season was 75,106 deer.

Youth deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,829 deer during the three-day Illinois Youth Deer Season Oct. 9-11 compared to 2,322 in 2020.

A total of 69,990 deer were bagged by hunters during the Illinois Firearm Deer Season that occurred on Nov. 19-21 and Dec. 2-5. That number is down from the 77,160 deer taken during the 2020 firearm season.

Hunters using muzzle loading rifles collected a preliminary total of 3,043 deer during the Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 10-12. The 2020 muzzleloader season brought a harvest of 3,451 deer in comparison.

The 2021-2022 Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and Special CWD (chronic wasting disease) deer seasons concluded Jan. 16 with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 4,505 deer. Season dates for the seven-day Late-Winter and CWD seasons were Dec. 30-Jan. 2 and Jan. 14-16. A harvest of 4,713 deer were taken during those seasons in 2020-2021.



Sixteen northern Illinois counties were open to the Special CWD season which is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.

A total of 21 counties were open for the Late-Winter Antlerless Season in 2021-2022. Counties that are at or below their individual deer population goal for two consecutive years may be removed from the Late-Winter season.

Check the IDNR website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/deer/Pages/AnnualDeerHarvestReports.aspx for more information on the Illinois deer harvest prior to 2020-2021.