Letter-writing campaign launched to support veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) relaunched “Operation Rising Spirit” on Thursday, a service meant to help veterans during a time of need.

“Operation Rising Spirit is an effort to lift our veterans’ morale during the pandemic when it has been difficult to be isolated, away from families, and dealing with the uncertainty of COVID-19,” said Acting Director Terry Prince. “Our veterans courageously served our nation and demonstrated that bravery again when offered the vaccine, as nearly 99% of our residents are fully vaccinated. The simple gesture of a note of appreciation can lift a spirit and change a day.”

The effort is said to be part of a month of activities the IVDA is conducting leading up to Veteran’s Day on November 11th. Another effort of theirs includes Veterans Serving Veterans, a campaign featuring IDVA’s veteran employees.

Notes may be submitted via the IDVA website by clicking here or mailed to:

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs

Central Office

833 South Spring Street

P.O. Box 19432

Springfield, IL 62794-9432