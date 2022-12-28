ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year, the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) announced Wednesday.

A news release says under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect January 1, drivers who qualify for IDoA’s Benefit Access Program will pay only $10 for their license plate stickers, a decrease from the current $24 fee. Officials say to qualify, residents must be at least 65 years of age or 16 years of age and disabled, as well as meet income requirements. For a household containing one person, the annual income cap is $33,562.

“During this time of high inflation, many older adults are finding it increasingly difficult to cover everyday expenses,” said Illinois Department on Aging Director Paula Basta. “This income-based discount on license plate renewals is welcome news for older drivers, helping them save money and keep their vehicle registration current.”

To apply for the Benefit Access Program online, please visit this website. For help with the online application, call IDoA’s Senior HelpLine at 1-800-252-8966. Those with specific questions about the price reduction, or about their vehicle’s registration status, are encouraged to contact the Illinois Secretary of State’s office at 800-252-8980.