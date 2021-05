If you’re having trouble viewing the live stream in our mobile app click here.

(WEHT) Following Tuesday’s expansion of vaccine eligibility to 12- to 15-year-olds, Governor JB Pritzker is announcing that Six Flags Great America will offer 50,000 free tickets to their parks in Gurnee and Rockford to newly vaccinated Illinois residents.

