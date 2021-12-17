Vigils for Amazon workers killed in warehouse collapse

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Two vigils will be held Friday to remember the six people who died in last week’s Amazon warehouse collapse.

The City of Edwardsville hosted a candlelight vigil at 10:00 an at the Governor’s Plaza on South Main Street. They planned for the Friday morning vigil to take place on Tuesday, but it was postponed due to a wind advisory.

The second vigil is at 6 p.m. at the Amazon Warehouse on Gateway Commerce Center Drive.

The six people who died when a tornado hit the Amazon facility Friday, December 10 were identified as 28-year-old DeAndre S. Morrow of St. Louis; 62-year-old Kevin D. Dickey of Carlyle, Illinois; 29-year-old Clayton Lynn Cope of Alton, Illinois; 46-year-old Larry e. Virden of Collinsville, Illinois; 26-year-old Austin J. MacEwen of Edwardsville and 34-year-old Etheria S. Hebb of St. Louis.

“Just a terrible thing for the residents and the families and friends that know those people,” said resident Eliit’s awful, death is always awful.”

Families are saying their final farewells to the victims. Etheria Hebb’s funeral was on Wednesday. There’s a service for Clayton Cope with full military honors at 4 p.m. Friday in Alton. The funeral for Kevin Dickey is at 1 p.m. Friday in Wayne City, Illinois. There is a visitation Friday in Maryville, Illinois for Austin MacEwen. Services are scheduled for Saturday in Vandalia for Larry Virden. DeAndre Morrow’s services are scheduled for next week.

First responders said some debris from the Amazon facility in Edwardsville landed in Shelbyville, Illinois. That’s 90 miles away. The Nokomis Fire Department reported they found pieces of insulation there.

If a member of the public finds debris, they want people to take a picture and post it on their Facebook page. Include the location where you found the debris and the fire department will share that information with the National Weather Service.