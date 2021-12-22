Livestock manager training & testing workshops available in Illinois this coming year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA), along with the University of Illinois Extension, will be hosting Certified Livestock Training & Testing workshops early next year. Online and in-person options will be available for Illinois livestock producers the manure management training needed to meet the criteria of the state’s Livestock Management Facilities Act.

Manager testing will be available in Spanish for the first time in both online and in-person exams. To attend a workshop, online registration must be completed (which can be found here).

Registration will be open one month prior to the date of a workshop. Bear in mind, class size may be limited in some locations. All participants must wear a mask and comply with COVID-19 safety precautions.

“This partnership, between the IDOA and the University of Illinois Extension, provides the tools, education, and training for our state’s certified livestock managers to become skilled in best management practices,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. “The goal is for our livestock facilities to be good neighbors and stewards of the land.”

Here is a list of the dates and locations of each workshop:

January 18, 9 a.m. @ the Effingham County Extension Office in Effingham

January 19, 9 a.m. @ St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Nashville

January 20, 9 a.m. @ the Clinton County Extension Office in Breese

February 1, 9 a.m. @ the IDOA Building auditorium at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield

February 2, 9 a.m. @ the U of I Extension Pike-Scott Farm Bureau Building in Pittsfield

February 3, 9 a.m. @ the Warren-Henderson Farm Bureau Building in Monmouth

February 15, 9 a.m. @ the Livingston County Extension Office in Pontiac

February 16, 9 a.m. @ the DeKalb County Farm Bureau Building in Sycamore

February 17, 9 a.m. @ the Stephenson County Farm Bureau Building in Freeport

February 23, 12 p.m. @ the Bank of Springfield Center

Training will last three and a half hours, and participants with over 1,000 animal units (AUs) will be required to take a paper exam. An online version of the “Livestock and Poultry Environmental Stewardship Curriculum” training manual can be found here.

The online training consists of 9 modules, with 10- to 20-minute videos that can be viewed at your own pace. Those with over 1,000 AUs can take the exam online. Producers with less than 1,000 AUs will only need to work through the lessons. To pass the exam, an individual must answer at least 70% of the questions correctly.

To set up an online account and get access to online training, click here. There is a $40 training fee for either the online or in-person trianing and a $30 certification fee with IDOA. Any questions can be directed to Nesli Akdeniz at (217) 300-2644.