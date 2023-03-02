CHICAGO (WEHT) — Chicago is grieving after a police officer was killed in the line of duty. Police say Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso passed away Wednesday evening after he was shot while working a domestic-related incident.

The Chicago Police Department released this statement on social media after the news broke:

“Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso

End of Watch: March 1, 2023

He died while protecting Chicago and its people. We will never forget his selflessness and dedication as we continue to wrap our arms around his family and loved ones.

Together, we mourn the loss of our hero.”

A few local Illinois law enforcement agencies also commented, sharing their condolences with the CPD. The White County Sheriff’s Office said this on Facebook the night after his passing:

“Our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of fallen Chicago Police Department Officer Vasquez-Lasso and to the officers of the Chicago Police Department. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of loss. God bless you and keep you.”

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office also shared this comment online:

“From the men and women of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of fallen Chicago Police Department Officer Vasquez-Lasso and to the men and women of the Chicago PD. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you during this time of great loss. May God continue to bless you, guide you and watch over you all.”

Eyewitness News will update this as more local law agencies remember Officer Vasquez-Lasso.