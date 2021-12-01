Lt. Governor Stratton addresses veterans’ protection bills

CHICAGO, Ill. (WEHT) With the White House signing on four bills aimed at further protecting veterans, Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton issued a statement. “These laws are historic and life-changing for the men and women of our military,” she says.

One of the four bills allows for the study of disparity associated with race and ethnicity when it comes to Veterans Affairs compensation benefits, disability ratings or rejected benefits claims. Another bill is designed to reduce out-of-pocket education costs for surviving spouses and children of veterans.

Another bill is geared toward fighting maternal mortality rates among female veterans, with $15 million assigned to VA maternity care programs. The final bill is directing the VA to recruit military medical personnel into federal health care jobs.

“As Chair of the Military Economic Development Committee and the daughter of a

veteran, I know the bravery and resilience our service members exhibit daily,” Stratton says. “These laws

honor their sacrifices by putting veterans’ health and wellbeing front and center.”