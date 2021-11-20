Lt. Governor Stratton gives opinion on Rittenhouse verdict

CHICAGO, Ill. (WEHT) – Shortly after the verdict Friday, Lt. Governor Stratton gave this statement discussing her thoughts on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict:

“Today is a good day to push for equal justice under the law for all, and

tomorrow will be too. And the next day…

Some days will fill us with hope and the promise of change. Others will leave us feeling

drained. Either way, push forward we must.

I am disappointed in the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, but I am not surprised. That is why I

remain committed to doing the work that will one day make equal justice for all a

reality. We are not there yet.

We must continue our work alongside those in communities most impacted by these

types of injustices, allowing them to lead the way as we seek solutions in building safer

communities for our children.

I’m praying for the Huber and Rosenbaum families. And I’m praying for all who are

feeling overlooked, ignored and disillusioned by today’s verdict.”