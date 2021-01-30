Man who lived inside O’Hare Airport for 3 months due in court Wednesday

CHICAGO — An accused squatter at O’Hare International Airport is due in court Wednesday.

Prosectors says Aditya Singh, 36, arrived at O’Hare from California in October and managed to escape detection in the airport’s security zone for three months.

Singh is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and misdemeanor theft. Police said he claimed he was too afraid to fly home to California because of COVID-19.

Singh pulled it off by using a badge misplaced by an airport employee.