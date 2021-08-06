Masks will be required at the Illinois State Fair

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois Department of Agriculture announced on Friday mitigations to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant during the Illinois State Fair.

All fair attendees, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks in public indoor settings and all Grandstand concert goers will be required to wear masks to all performances. Ticket holders in the grandstand track area will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the 72 hours preceding the concert. Masks will be provided at the grandstand upon entrance as well as in other locations throughout the fairgrounds.

Additional mitigations for the 2021 Illinois State Fair include:

Fairgoers who are unvaccinated are encouraged to wear masks at all times while attending the fair. Anyone who is sick (or exhibiting any of the following symptoms: cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain or sore throat) is asked to not attend the Illinois State Fair.

Masks are required for all in public indoor settings on the fairgrounds

Masks are required for Grandstand ticket holders. Track ticket holders must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Masks are encouraged for participants and attendees of the Twilight Parade.

Illinois Department of Public Health will have six vaccination sites located throughout the fairgrounds: Illinois Building – Located just inside the Main Gate on Main Street. North Side of Happy Hollow Entrance – Located on Main Street directly north of the Illinois Building. Brian Raney Avenue – Located directly north of the Village of Cultures, across the street from the Illinois Treasurer and Secretary of State tents. Avenue of Flags – Located just off of Grandstand Avenue, across the street from Gate 2 of the Grandstand behind the Comptroller’s tent. 4H Lane – Located near the Orion Samuelson Building north of the Multi-Purpose Arena on the west side of the fairgrounds (August 12-17). Livestock Center on 8th Street (August 18-22).

Carnival workers, vendor sand concessionaires are required to wear masks and are responsible for assisting in the cleaning of adjacent sitting and picnic table areas.

Carnival will use fogger machines with a 72-hour disinfectant on all rides.

Fogger machines will be used to clean the Grandstand, Coliseum and Multi-Purpose Arena between each event.

No tram service will be offered.

Dedicated crews to clean high touch areas, including restrooms, barns and common eating areas.

Hand-washing stations and mounted and portable hand sanitizers throughout the grounds.

“As the Delta variant circulates in Illinois and across the country, we want to remind people about what they can do to stay safe,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Vaccination is your best protection against COVID-19 and its variants. Masking, distancing, testing, and washing your hands are also important tools to help slow the spread of these viruses.”