UTICA, Ill. — Several structures at the Grand Bear Resort by Starved Rock went up in flames Monday night, prompting multiple crews to help extinguish the blaze.

The president of the resort’s homeowners association says the blaze has affected five buildings, each containing four residential units. At least 20 units are damaged.

The cabins are privately owned and are separate from the lodge area of the resort.

As many as 57 fire crews responded to the resort off of Route 178 to help combat the blaze that started just before 5:30 p.m. and lasted about 90 minutes. The Red Cross has been set up at the North Utica Police Department building to help displaced families, some of which are being helped with accommodation at the lodge.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No one was hurt.

WGN News crew witnessed firefighter efforts hampered by constant wind, difficult access at the scene and a lack of hydrant water.

One woman told WGN News that the fire started in front of the cabin she owns and spread up the outside wall.

Another update is expected Tuesday.