CHICAGO — Former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan pleaded not guilty during his first appearance in court on federal racketeering, bribery, wire fraud and extortion charges Wednesday.

A wide-ranging 106-page indictment alleges the 79-year-old spent years leading “Madigan Enterprise,” an effort to enrich himself and loyalists criminally.

Prosecutors say Madigan solicited bribes from ComEd – jobs and money for allies – in exchange for favorable legislation.

Both Madigan and his attorneys deny the allegations hinting they’ll argue that conduct described in the charges is just the way business is done in politics.

“The government is attempting to criminalize a routine constituent service: job recommendations,” Madigan previously said in a statement.

Since the start of the investigation, Madigan has reportedly spent nearly $5 million in campaign funds on legal fees.

Also charged is Madigan’s longtime confidant Michael McClain, a former state lawmaker and lobbyist who allegedly orchestrated the Com Ed bribery scheme. McClain denies the allegations.

Madigan served as speaker of the Illinois House for all but two years between 1983 and 2020.

At the request of Democratic lawmakers, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced he is freezing tens of millions of dollars in state funding for projects sponsored by Madigan.

Madigan is due in court next on April 1.